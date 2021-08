#Tokyo2020 : Indian men's hockey team lauded for explosive game against Belgium | Oneindia News

It was a nail biting semi final match between India and Belgium which began on an explosive note with india leading 2-1 raising hope for a berth in the finals.

Belgium, however, won the match 5-2.

But the scoreline does not reflect how close the match was!

