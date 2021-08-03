The new BMW R 18 Transcontinental and the new BMW R 18 B

With the new R 18 Transcontinental, BMW Motorrad is adding a Grand American Tourer to the R 18 family as well as the R 18 B "Bagger", which is particularly popular in the USA.

As with the previous R 18 models, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B combine the thrilling power of the "Big Boxer" with a classic chassis concept based on historical models, exclusive equipment and a stylish design.

This makes the R 18 Transcontinental ideal for travelling and long-distance rides in American riding style - both for riding solo and with a pillion and luggage.

The R 18 B, on the other hand, is designed as a "rider’s machine" delivering emotional driving pleasure and ideal for cool touring and cruising.

Special features of the new R 18 Transcontinental include: Front fairing with high wind shield, wind deflector and flaps.

Cockpit with four analogue round instruments and 10.25 inch TFT colour display, additional headlamp, Marshall sound system, engine protection bars, cases, top case, seat heating, chrome trim and an engine in Silver metallic.