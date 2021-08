Covid-19: China to test all Wuhan residents amid fresh cases | Oneindia News

More than a year after the initial outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, authorities will test all residents after infections emerge; PM Modi cautions his party colleagues to maintain restraint and protect the dignity of the House in the face of opposition protests; A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, unclear how many were on board.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Wuhan #Parliament #CBSEresult