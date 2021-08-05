Wuhan To Test All 12 Million Residents as Delta Variant Spreads

Wuhan, China taking on massive effort to test all 12 million residents after Delta variant cases.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Wuhan, China taking on massive effort to test all 12 million residents after Delta variant cases.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Beijing, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- China's Wuhan city will test all of its 12 million residents for the..
China's Wuhan city will test all of its 12 million residents for the coronavirus, after the place where the virus emerged in late..