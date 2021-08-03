One-year-old girl with SMA dies even after being treated with ₹16 cr drug in Pune | Oneindia News

A one-year-old girl from Pune Vedika Shinde’s has been battling with SMA, ended abruptly.
Yesterday, the little girl’s father informed that she breathed her last in a Pune hospital.
#SMA #VedikaShinde #16CroreDrug
A one-year-old girl from Pune Vedika Shinde’s has been battling with SMA, ended abruptly.
Yesterday, the little girl’s father informed that she breathed her last in a Pune hospital.
#SMA #VedikaShinde #16CroreDrug
11 year old Natasha Peri has been declared as one of the brightest students in the world by a top US university. Peri took the..
A one-year-old baby with a rare genetic disorder won a 'miracle' drug worth 16 crore rupees through a lottery system. The baby is..