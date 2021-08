Sarah Ferguson releases her debut adult novel

Sarah Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew, has released her first adult novel, called Her Heart for a Compass.

The book is based on her ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott, but follows an imagined storyline developed by Fergie.

The Duchess of York is already well-known for her memoirs and her children's books but this is the first time she has ventured into a book for adults, something she called a dream come true.