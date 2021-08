'It took so much stress off of me': Tuition insurance offers protection for college students

HEALTH IS A GROWING CONCERNMADE WORSE BY THE PANDEMIC.

IFIT BECOMES TOO MUCH AND THEYHAVE TO UNEXPECTEDLY DROP OUT-- FOR MANY THAT TUITION MONEYIS GONE.BUT ERICA GREENWAY IS HERE TOEXPLAIN HOW SOME STUDENTS AREPROTECTING THEMSELVES.YOU MAY NO THAVE THOUGHT OFGETTING INSURANCE TO COVER THECOST OF TUITION -- BUT IT ISAN OPTION.

I SPOKE WITH ASTUDENT FROM VIRGINIA BEACHWHO HAD IT LAST YEAR AND ENDEDUP NEEDING IT.EDEN SCHIANO WAS ENROLLED ATVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTHUNIVERSITY LAST YEAR.

SHE HADJUST STARTED RECOVERY FOR ANEATING DISORDER SO HER DOCTORSUGGESTED SHE GET TUITIONSINURANCE JUST IN CASE.

SHETHOUGHT SHE WAS READY - BUTSAYS IT BECAME REALLYDIFFICLT UTRYING TO KEEP UPWITH THE WORKLOAD AND HERTRETMAENT PLAN.

EVENTUALLY HERTHERAPIST SAID SHE NEEDED ADIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT SO SHEWITHDREW IN OCTOBER.

AND SINCESHE HAD INSURANCE THROUGH ACOMPANY CALLED GRADGUARD --THE MONEY SHE'D SPENT ONTUITION WAS COVERED.IT TOOK SO MUCH STRESS OFF OFME TO FELE LIKE I'M NOT MAKINGTHIS HUGE DECISION TO LEAVELIKE TAKING CARE OF MYSELFDOESN'T COME WITH THIS HUGEBURDEN, MOST SCHOOLS ONLYOFFER REFUNDS UP TO A CERTAINPOINT -- SO THIS WAY SHE WASPROTECTED.