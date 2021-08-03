Climber jailed for scaling The Shard conquers another skyscraper

Free climber George King-Thompson, who was jailed for scaling The Shard, has conquered a second London skyscraper less than a year after his release.He said he climbed the 36-storey Stratosphere Tower in Stratford, east London, on Tuesday morning to draw attention to climate change.
Free climber jailed for scaling The Shard conquers 36-storey Stratosphere Tower
