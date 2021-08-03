Sen. Lindsey Graham Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lindsey Graham Tests Positive For COVID-19, Despite Vaccination.

Lindsay Graham, (R-SC), announced his diagnosis via Twitter on August 2.

I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,

Sen. Lindsay Graham, (R-SC).

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,

Sen. Lindsay Graham, (R-SC).

I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, (R-SC).

My symptoms would be far worse,

Sen. Lindsay Graham, (R-SC).

Graham attended the Senate infrastructure session the day before announcing his diagnosis.

He was also among those who joined Sen.

Joe Manchin, (D-WV), on his houseboat, .

Prompting a spokesperson for Manchin to release a statement.

Senator Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID- positive individual,

Spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV).

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), vaccinated people can spread COVID.

Graham indicated that he will undergo a 10 day quarantine.

The CDC updated its mask guidance, last week, recommending that even those who are vaccinated mask up indoors.

A number of Republican lawmakers have been vocal in their opposition to reinstating mask mandates