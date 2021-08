Monsoon mayhem in India | Flooding in Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar | Oneindia News

Monsoon are supposed to be the best time of the year, but for many in India, it brings nothing but misery.

Just as the rain gods feel a bit jiggy and open the taps up in the heaven, the roads start to look like water-parks and people are seen either swimming to work or just trying to save their lives from the unseen open manholes.

