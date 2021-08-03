PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort | 15th August | Oneindia News
PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort | 15th August | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.

#PMModi #IndependenceDay #IndiainOlymics2020