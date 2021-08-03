US Men’s Basketball Advances to Olympic Semifinals

Although the U.S. men's basketball team has lacked consistency throughout their time in Tokyo.

They managed to win against Spain, one of the top men's Olympic basketball teams, on Aug.

3.

The first quarter was dominated by Spain, .

But the U.S. caught up to be tied at 43 at halftime.

The third quarter was where the Americans gained steam, outscoring Spain 26-20.

Team USA was able to hold on and come out on top with a 95-81 victory.

They will now go on to play Australia.

Who beat Argentina 97-59 on Aug.

3.

That matchup will take place on Aug.

5 at 12:15 a.m.

ET.

If they win that game, they'll go on to play for the gold on Aug.

6.

