Anthony Taylor: Simon Kjaer and medics ‘real heroes’ after Christian Eriksen collapse

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor insists he was no hero despite receiving widespread praise for his handling of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.Taylor was in charge of the game when former Tottenham playmaker Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s group match against Finland in Copenhagen in June.The English official immediately recognised the seriousness of the situation and stopped play straight away to call for urgent medical assistance.Taylor was speaking at his local football club Altrincham, where a defibrillator has been installed with the support of the Premier League Defibrillator Fund.
