Grand Rapids Police Chief announces retirement

FIRSTAT SIX... THE CHIEFF O GRANDRAPIDS POLICE... ANNOUNCING HISRETIREMENT TODAY.CHIEF ERIC PAYNE HAS SPENT 34YEARS SERVING ON THE DEPARTMENT,AND IS THE FIRST EVER AFRICANAMERICAN MAN TO HOLD THE TITLE.OUR JULIE DUNMIRE SPOKE WITHCHIF EPAYNE TODAY ABOUT HISCAREER AND LGEACY AND JOINS USLIVE WITH MORE ON THEIRCONVERSATION... JULIE?OVER THIRTY YEARS AS A SWORNOFFICER .

AND TWO WITH THE TITLEOF POLICE CHIEF..

2020..BRINGINGA PANDEMIC, CIVILUNREST, AND rGand Rapids' MOSTDEADLY YEAR NI DECADES..

CHIEFPAYNE SAYS IT'S TIME..

FOR HISFAMILY..

TO HAVE HIM BACK.THIS ERIC PAYNE, THE MOMENT HEBECAME OFFICER PAYNE.

IN 1987.45:41 "Being able to serve acommunity for 34 years.

What youget from it..

THREE DECADESLATER,HERE IS IS, JULY 2019.

THREE DECADESLATER, TAKING THE TOP JOB IN THEDEPARTMENT.

MAKING HISTORY..

ASTHE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICANHTOOLD THE TITLE.

44:59"There's no arbriers to achievethe goals that you may belooking for,"BUT THAT TIME, IS COMING TO ANEND.41:21 'It's time for someoneelse to come in andbuild up on that support andcontinue thee lgacy of the GrandRapids PoliceDepartment," A PDANEMIC, CIVILUNREST, AND MOREHOMICIDES IN 2020 THAN HEWNPAYNEFIRST STARTED OUT AS ANOFFICER..

36:28 "2020 was adifficult year.

But we stillhavework to do," WORK, HE DID.CREATING ASTRATEGIC PLAN IN SUMMER OF2020, WITH COMMUNITYGUIDANCE..SHAPED.BY THE NTIAONAL SPOTLIGHT ONPOLICE BRUTAILTY.AFTER THEMURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD.38:31 "Last year what we dealtwith was unprecedented.

It was achallenge.

I don't think we'redone.

But I do believe we're inabetter place than we were thistim elastyear," STRIDES MADE..

FOR AMO REEQUALPOLICE DEPARTMENT.

47:49 "Thefirst policy I signed was theimpartial policing policy,"FOEFRTS..

HE HOPES CONTINUEAFTER HE LEAVES..

WHICH WON'THAPPEN TIL 2022.

39:06"I was always approachable.

Butwewere able to have those toughconversations.

And if we wereable to reachcommon ground, that only madethedepartment better," WHEN ASKEDIF HE'D HAD ACVAATION IN 2020..

46:26 'No.I did not." PAYNE'S DEDICATIONTO THE DEPARTMENT.

GOT IN THEWAYPAYNE'S DEDICATION TO THEDEPARTMENT.

GOT IN THE WAY 46:34PAYNE "It was necessary for meto be here,"SAYING NOW IT'S TIME..

TO STARTTHE END..

OF A CAREER.AND FORPAYNE..TOHA VE TIME..TO BE..ADAD.:3942 "It's time for them also.They deal with someof the things that otherfamily's don't have todeal with.

In having the chiefas a father, and a husband,"CHIEF PAYNE ALSO SAYING THATFEWER PEOPLE JOINING THE FORCEIS ONE OF THE BIGGEST ISSUESGRPD IS DELAING WITH.

A PROBLEMBEING SEEN NATIONWIDE.

