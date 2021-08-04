Seven guilty of murdering teenage law student in botched drive-by shooting

Seven men have been found guilty of murdering a law student who was mistakenly gunned down in a botched drive-by shooting.Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, arranged the execution of a rival businessman in broad daylight but the gunman he hired instead shot dead innocent passer-by Aya Hachem.The 19-year-old was said to be "in the wrong place at the wrong time" as the long-running feud between the neighbouring tyre companies culminated in Blackburn, Lancashire, on the afternoon of May 17 last year.