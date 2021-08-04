Last Man Standing Documentary Movie

Last Man Standing Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Suge Knight the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter and other violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive.

This film takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings.

The film also looks at the allegation of former LAPD detective Russel Poole that the reprisal killing of Biggie Smalls, a retaliation to the murder of Tupac, was commissioned by Suge Knight with the help of corrupt LAPD officers who were moonlighting at Death Row Records.

These police officers were also members of Suge’s criminal gang the Mob Piru’s and with their resources helped orchestrate the hit on Biggie Smalls.

The film produces new evidence and witnesses who actually saw these LAPD officers present on the night of Biggie’s murder, and who also testify that critical information had been deliberately withheld and concealed by the LAPD.

Release Date: 08/20/2021 Directed by: Nick Broomfield