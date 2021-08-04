Survivors of Beirut's blast are still searching for peace and justice. Hear their stories

For the survivors of the Beirut port explosion, the deadly blast which tore through Lebanon’s capital is a memory not easily forgotten.
A year later, most of the rubble has been cleared, but justice remains elusive.
CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
For the survivors of the Beirut port explosion, the deadly blast which tore through Lebanon’s capital is a memory not easily forgotten.
A year later, most of the rubble has been cleared, but justice remains elusive.
CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
By Baria Alamuddin*
Over 200 people died in the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 last year. The survivors, too, have been..
One year ago, at 6.08pm on an otherwise unremarkable Tuesday, they detonated in a mushroom cloud of death and destruction -- one of..