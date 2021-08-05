Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the club will solve their Harry Kane problem internally rather than speak publicly about it.The striker did not report for pre-season tests on Monday and it later emerged he was still on holiday in Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.
Nuno wants to solve Harry Kane situation internally to avoid ‘public argument’
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the club will solve their Harry Kane problem internally rather than speak publicly about..
Belfast Telegraph