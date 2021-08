Beach teen urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine as some adults remain reluctant

CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONSCONTINUES TO RISE ---THERE ARESTILL PEOPLE WHO ARE RELUCTANTTO GET THE VACCINE.

NEWSTHREE'S ANTOINETTE DELBELSPOKE WITH PEOPLE WITHDIFFERING VIEWS ON GETTING THESHOT EVEN AFTER FACINGHEARTACHE FROM THE PANDEMIC.THE COVID-19 VACCINE REMAINS APOLARIZING ISSUE TO SOME.MICHELLE LEDAY SUFFOLK //DOESNOT WANT COVID-19 VACCINE1.40-47 DON'T GET ME WRONG -LOOK, HATS OFF TO ANYBODY THEYWANT TO GET IT.

BUT AS FORMYSELF AND MY FAMILY, WE'REAGAINST IT AND WE'RE NOT GOINGTO GET IT.

MICHELLE LEDAY ISNOT ALONE (FIGURE 1 GRAPH) ARECENT SURVEY DONE BY THEKAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION FOUND14 PERCENT OF THE 1,500 ADULTSPOLLED SAID THEY WILLDEFINITELY NOT GET THE COVIDSHOT.

PEOPLE'S STANCES ON THEMATTER REMAINING VIRTUALLYUNCHANGED SINCE DECEEMBR UPUNTIL LAST WEEK EVEN AS THEDELTA VARIANT CONTINUES TOSPREAD MICHELLE LEDAYSUFFOLK //DOES NOT WANTCOVID-19 VACCINE 2.15 WE DON'TKNOW WHAT YOU'RE PUTTING INOUR BODIES IF WE SHOULD DECIDETO GET THAT, BECAUSE I MEAN,THAT SHOT IS NOT APPROVEDY BTHE CDC ANYWAY, (PICS OF UNCLE- HAVE 3) PART OF LEDAY'SSKEPTICISM IS LINKED TO HERUNCLE WHO GOT THE VACCINEBUT STILL ENDED UPB EING ARARE BREAKTHROUGH CASECATCHING THE STRAIN MONTHSAFT ERHIS SECOND SHOT.

SHESAYS HER UNCLE HAS BEEN IN ALOUISIANA HOSPIT FALOR A WEEK.NAT POP 02 (SHOT) THERE YOU GOKIDDO 17-YEAR-OLD EVA- LSEAEDANIELS UNDERSTANDS THEHEARTACHE -- AND HESITANCYSURROUNDING THE VACCINE.EVALISSE DANIELS VIRGINIABEACH 17 YR OLD 1:15-1:19 11I DIDN'T WANT TO GET SICK OR IDIDN'T KNOW IF IT WAS 100%(SHOW AUNT'S PICTURE) EVA-LEASE ULTIMATELY DECIDING TOROLL UP HER SLEEVE AFTERLOSING HER GREAT AUNT TO THEVIRUS BEFORE THE SHOT WASWIDELY AVAILABLE.

THE TEEN NOWHAS THIS MESSAGE FOR ANYONEWHO HAS DOUBTS.

EVALISSEDANIELS VIRGINIA BEACH 17 YROLD 36 DO WHAT YOU FEEL ISBEST.

WHAT'S GOING TO BEBETTER FOR EVERYBODY AS AWHOLE, AND AT THE END OF THEDAY I FEEL LIKE IT'S WHAT WESHOULD THINK ABOUT, SO PEOPLEHOW ARE ON THE FENCE, COULD BEYOUR FAMILY MEMBER ONE DAY.ANTOINETTE DELBEL NEWS 3.THAT KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATIONPOLL ALSO FINDING THREE IN 10ADULTS REMAIN UNVACCINATED --INCLUDING ONE IN 10 WHO SAYTHEY WANT TO 'WAIT AND SEE'HOW THE VACCINE WORKS FOROTHER PEOPLE BEFORE GETTINGTHE SHOT.