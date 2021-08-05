Reminiscence Movie - Truth

Reminiscence Movie - Truth - Nothing is more addictive than the past.

#Reminiscence only in cinemas 20 August 2021.

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros.

Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson).

A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession.

As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Alongside Oscar nominee Jackman (“Les Misérables,” “The Greatest Showman”), Ferguson (upcoming “Dune,” the “Mission: Impossible” films) and Newton, (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), the film stars Cliff Curtis (“The Meg,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (“Roma”), Daniel Wu (TV’s “Into the Badlands,” “Warcraft”), Mojean Aria (TV’s “See” and “Dead Lucky”), Brett Cullen (“Joker”), Natalie Martinez (“The Stand” and “The Fugitive” series), Angela Sarafyan (“Westworld”) and Nico Parker (“Dumbo”).

Joy (“Westworld”) makes her feature film directing debut with “Reminiscence,” and directs from her own original screenplay.

The film is produced by Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.

The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

Joy’s creative team includes several of her “Westworld” collaborators, including director of photography Paul Cameron, production designer Howard Cummings, editor Mark Yoshikawa and composer Ramin Djawadi, along with costume designer Jennifer Starzyk (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”).

Warner Bros.

Pictures Presents A Kilter Films / Michael De Luca / Filmnation Production, a Film by Lisa Joy, “Reminiscence.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros.

Pictures.

It is set for release in theaters beginning 20 August 2021.