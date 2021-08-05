CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Aug. 5, 2021

Good morning!
It’s the fifth day of cancellations and delays for Spirit Airlines.
So, we’re asking: Have you flown Spirit before and what was the experience like?
WCCO 4 News - Aug.
5, 2021
Good morning!
It’s the fifth day of cancellations and delays for Spirit Airlines.
So, we’re asking: Have you flown Spirit before and what was the experience like?
WCCO 4 News - Aug.
5, 2021
Good morning! Several places in the state are making changes as COVID cases surge again. So, we’re asking about the State Fair:..
Good morning! Start your day with the latest news and weather forecast. Today, we’re asking if you think Jeff Bezos is considered..