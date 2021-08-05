Simone Biles and Taylor Swift Share Heartfelt Exchange on Twitter

On Tuesday, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and pop star Taylor Swift shared a touching moment on social media.

It began with a tweet from @NBCOlympics.

The tweet featured a video promoting Biles’ highly-anticipated return to competition, narrated by Swift.

In her narration of the clip, Swift praised Biles for her bravery as an athlete and mental health advocate, calling her a “hero.”.

Throughout the last week her voice has been as significant as her talents.

Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature … She’s perfectly human.

And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.

, Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

Biles later took to her own Twitter account to retweet the video, calling it “special.”.

I’m crying.

How special.

I love you [Taylor Swift], Simone Biles, via Twitter.

Soon after, Swift responded to Biles from her own account, thanking her for her “emotional intelligence and resilience.” .

I cried watching YOU.

I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience.

We all learned from you.

Thank you, Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

Last week, Biles pulled out of four Olympic individual finals due to mental health concerns.

She ended her time at the Tokyo Olympics by winning bronze in the women’s balance beam competition final