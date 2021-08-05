New York State Assembly Gives Cuomo 1 Week To Defend Himself

Lawyers involved in the state legislature’s impeachment probe have given the state’s 56th governor one week to provide them with reasons why he thinks he should keep his job.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Lawyers involved in the state legislature’s impeachment probe have given the state’s 56th governor one week to provide them with reasons why he thinks he should keep his job.
New Yorkers say it's time to go, Cuomo. A majority of New York residents believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo must resign immediately..
