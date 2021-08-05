Boris Johnson urges "patience" over travel restrictions

The Prime Minister said while he wanted people to be able to go on holiday and visitors to come to the UK, “patience” is needed to balance the risk of coronavirus.Travel firms reported a surge in demand following the announcement that restrictions on people returning from foreign trips are being eased or limited.But Mr Johnson, speaking on a visit to Scotland, was cautious in encouraging people to book holidays abroad.
Johnson urges ‘patience’ over travel but is told he needs to move quicker
Boris Johnson has been urged to “show global leadership” and open up travel “more quickly” as he defended the latest..
Belfast Telegraph