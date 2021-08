Telling their tales in the spotlight helps them to heal

INTHE SANCTUARY.OH MY GOD YES!!!!!!LAUGH" AFTER MORE THAN A YEARAWAY BECAUSE OF COVIDCONCERNS TARA CULTON RETURNS TOHER PLACE OF WORSHIP ON HULLSTREET."IT REALLY IS WONDERFUL TO BEBACK.IT IS OMHE." FOR THESPOTSYLVANIA WOMAN IT WAS WORTHTHE WAIT."IT WAS SUCH A JOURNEY TOWARDMY HEALING AND WHERE I AMTODAY." THE ROAD TO GETTO THIS POINT IN HER LIFE HASBEENLONG ONE."IF YOU CONTIUNE TO SWEEP THINGSUNDER THE RUG ITS GOING TOBECOME A BIG TRIP HAZARD ANDYOU'RE GOING TO TRIP OVER IT."THE 60 YEAR OLD IS CONFRONTINGHERPAINFUL PAST."I HAD PHYSICAL INJUSTICESTHRUST UPON MEFROM MEN ANDWOMEN FROM THE AGE OF FIVE."THE BURDEN OF ABUSE BUILT UPOVER THEE YARS."THEN I TRIED ENDING THE PAINWITH SUICIDE ATTEMPT AT THE AGEOF 17." AS AN ADULT SHESOUGHT COUNSELING AND SETHERELFS ON A PATH OF MENDING."WE CAN'T HEAL WHAT WE DON'TCONFRONT.WE CAN'T MAKEPROGRESS IF WE DON'T RECOGNIZETHERE IS A CHALLENGESOMEWHERE." TARA STARTEDSHARING HER STORY WITHFRIENDS."IT HAS BEEN SUCH A HEALINGSTORYTO TELL MY STORY." THE IF YOUCOULDSEEE M PROJECT FOSTERS MENTALHEALTH WELLNESS BY ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO SHARING THEIR PERSONALTALE WITH OTHERS."THE INTIMACY THE IF YOU COULDSEEME PROJECT BRINGS TO THE TABLEFOR ALL OF US THAT AREINVOLVED IS UNIQUE." "THERE ISNEVER ANY PRESSUREJUDGEMENT EXPECTATION ORFULFILLMENT OF WHAT YOUR STORYSHOULD BE." ERIN MAHONE ISH TEFOUNDER OF THE IF YOU COULDSEE ME PROJECT.THE THERAPIST,SINGER AND AUTHOR WHO HAS DEALTWITH MENTAL ILLNESS INHER OWN AMFILY BELIEVES TELLINGYOUR TALE I AS POWERFUL TOOL."ITS ONE OF THOSE THINGS THATYOUDON'T KNOW HOW MUCH HEALING ISIN IT TILL THE SECOND AFTERYOU'VE DONE IT." THROUGHPODCASTS, ON ZOOM AND STAGEAPPEARANCES THE RICHMOND NATIVEWHO RECENTLY MOVED TO THEWEST COAST SAYS MEMBERS GO ATTHEIR OWN PACE."TIMING IS EVERYTHING.IFYOU COME TO OUR TABLE ANDFE ELTHAT THE TIMING ISN'T RIGHT THATISOK.ONCE YOU COME YOUR SEATIS ALWAYS THERE AND READY FORYOU WHEN YOU'RE READY." "I SAWMYSELF IN A COFFIN.I DIDN'TTHINK I WOULD LIVE TO SEE 25."TARA CULTON SAYES RIN'S PASSIONTOHELP PEOPLE LIKE HERSELF ISIMMEASURABLE."THERE ARE NO WORDS TO SAY HOWGRATEFUL I AM TO HER.""HER BRAVERY IS UNMATCHED IN MYLIFE.""ERIN STANDS ON THE STAGE WITHME BECAUSE SHE ALLOWED ME TOSTAND ON THE STAGE WITHE HR.""AM I GOING TO SEE A FRIEND OFMINE?

"HOW ARE YOU?I AM DOING WELL.HOW ARE YOU.I AM DOING AMAZING.THANK YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY."

TARA SAYS THE IFYOU COULD SEE ME PROJECT WORKSWONDERS."INSIDE EW CAN ALL TELL WHENWE'RE ON THE RIGHT PATH." TARAAND ERIN AGREE THATSTANDING IN THE SPOTLIGHT IS NOTTHE ONLY WAY TO FIND HEALING."IT WAS EXTREMELY CHALLENGING.IT WAS EXTREMELYDIFFICULT.""I THINK A LOT OF US COME FROMPLACES WHERE WE ARE STIGMATIZEDOR ITS TABOO TO TALK ABOUTMENTAL HEALTH.TO TALK ABOUTSTRUGGLE ."WHATEVER OBSTACLE ORPITFALL A PERSONMAY BE DEALING WITH THE FRIENDSAGREE SILENCE IS NOT TE HANSWER."WHILE IT IS INCREDIBLY HARD TOASK FOR THAT HELP.THERE IS NOSHAME IN IT.""THERE IS NOT REASON NOT TOSAY 'HEY.I'M NOT OK.'""NOT EVERYONE WILL BE ONE OFTHOSE PEOPLE WHO WILL TELLTHEIR STORY."WE NEED YOU.IF WE COULD SEEYOU THEN WE KNOW YOU'RE OK.""ERIN MAHONE AND THE IF YOUCOULDSEE ME PROJECT WILL BEGIN THEIRFALL SESSIONS NEXT MONTH.