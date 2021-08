Sisolak outlines 3 requests to medical advisory team during COVID-19 press conference

I’M TRICIA KEAN.TODD QUINONES IS ONASSAIGNMENT.THIS EVENING....WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE.....ON HOW RISING COVID CASES AREIMPACTING PEOPLE.... IN SOUTHERNNEVADA.INCLUDING PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS.... GETTING READY.....TO RETURN TO SCHOOLS.BUT...LET’S START WITH..... ABELGARCIA.HE WAS AT A PRESSCONFERENCE..... WITH THEGOVERNOR TODAY...AND JOINS US LIVE......WITH A CLOSER LOOK..... AT THREERECOMMENDATIONS.... FROTHM EGOVERNOR.... TO STEM THE TIDE.ABEL...THE GOVERNOR STARTED OFF BYSAYING HE WAS NOT GOING TOANNOUNCE ANY CAPACITY LIMITS ORADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS.INSTEAD, HE WANTS TO DO WHAT HECAN TO PREVENT US FROM GETTINGTO THAT POINT ONCE AGAIN.THE GOVERNOR DISCUSSED HIS THREEREQUESTS THAT WERE SENT TO HISMEDICAL ADVISORY TEAM.THE FIRST HE IS LOOKING ATVACCINATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ALLSTUDENTS WHO ARE ATTENDING INPERSON--- CLASSES APUT BLICCOLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES UNDERTHE SYSTEM OF HIGHER EDUCTION.THE SECOND IS ASKING FOR AVACCINATION RECOMMENDATION FORTHOSE WHO ARE WORKING WITH MOREVULNERABLE POPULATIONS, SUCH ASSENIORS, HOMELESS, OR OURFRONTLINE WORKERS.FINALLY, THE GOVERNOR IS ASKINGTO LOOK INTO MAKING LARGERGATHERINGS SAFER.THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE MOSTEFFECTIVE WAY TPRO EVENT THESPREAD IS BY ROLLING UP OURSLEEVES AND TAKING THE SHOT."Unless we increase ourvaccination rates quickly, thevirus will have time to mutate,the unvaccinated will continueto fill our hospitals and placeunnecessary strain on ourability to treat ALL patients,and our economic progress willbe threatened."THE GOVERNOR SAYS WITH THE RAPIDSPREAD OF THE DELTA VARIANT THEYHAD TO TAKE SERIOUS MEASURES.RESULTING IN THE STATEWIDE MASKMANDATE.SISOLAK SAYS AS WE PREPARE TO GOBACK TO SCHOOL IT IS CRITICAL WEHELP OUR CHILDREN STAY MASKED ASIT IS UNLIKELY THAT CHILDRENUNDER 12 WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO GETVACCINATED ANYTIME SOON.AT THE STATE-BUILDING ABEL