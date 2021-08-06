Indian women’s team coach Sjoerd Marijne replies to Shahrukh Khan | Oneindia News

Indian women’s team coach Sjoerd Marijne thanked Shahrukh Khan for his support after the team lost in the bronze medal match.

Replying to a tweet of King Khan, Marijne said “Thank you SRK for all the love, It’s great to have support from the best in Bollywood.

It’s time for Chak De part 2, what say?”.

Shah Rukh famously played coach Kabir Khan in the hit 2007 sports drama Chak De!

India, in which the character led an underdog women's hockey team to success.

