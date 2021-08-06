Sjoerd Marijne resigns as Indian women hockey coach | Oneindia News
The head coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Sjoerd Marijne has announced his resignation hours after the team was defeated by Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

