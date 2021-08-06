Sjoerd Marijne resigns as Indian women hockey coach | Oneindia News

The head coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Sjoerd Marijne has announced his resignation hours after the team was defeated by Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
#SjoerdMarijne #Marijne #Olympics2020
The head coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Sjoerd Marijne has announced his resignation hours after the team was defeated by Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
#SjoerdMarijne #Marijne #Olympics2020
Indian women’s team coach Sjoerd Marijne thanked Shahrukh Khan for his support after the team lost in the bronze medal match...
Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Indian women’s hockey team coach Kabir Khan, in a fictional story for the superhit movie..