Birds of Prey Movie Clip - Harley & Cass Bond Over Cereal and Cartoons - Nothing like relaxing with a little cereal and cartoons to take the edge off impending chaos.

After busting Cassandra "Cass" (Ella Jay Basco) out of the Gotham City Police Department (with plenty of fireworks, of course), join Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) at her apartment hideout for an impromptu kickback.

#BirdsOfPrey