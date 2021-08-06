Ian Eagle Joins the SI Media Podcast

Episode 350 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with versatile play-by-play man, Ian Eagle.

The CBS and Turner Sports broadcaster talks about the possibility of becoming Turner's lead NBA voice now that the job is open thanks to Marv Albert's retirement.

Eagle also reveals whether the play-by-play job for "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon appeals to him.

In addition, Eagle shares a great story about Tom Brady shaming him for a poor eating and drinking decision, does spot-on imitations of Bill Raftery and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, comes clean about being addicted to TikTok and clears up some of his controversial food habits.