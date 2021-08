Only Murders in the Building on Hulu | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building Season 1 on Hulu, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

It stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Release Date: August 31, 2021 on Hulu After you watch Only Murders in the Building drop a review.

