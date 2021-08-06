Taylor Swift Unveils 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist | Billboard News

After a day of her usual pre-album clue-dropping shenanigans, Taylor Swift has officially confirmed the tracklist -- including all of the never-heard-before vault songs and new collaborations -- for her album 'Red (Taylor's Version),' out Nov.
19.
Taylor Swift sent her Swifties into overdrive on Thursday morning (August 5) when she released a cryptic 30-second video teaser..