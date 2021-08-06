Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

American Allyson Felix won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 meters, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history.

American track star Allyson Felix on Friday earned a record breaking 10th Olympic medal - making her the most decorated woman in track and field history – and tying her with track legend Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals ever by a U.S. athlete in the sport.

Felix, who is 35 years old, reached the milestone by finishing third in the 400m final - her last individual Olympic race.

After the race, Lewis tweeted (quote): “Congratulations @allysonfelix.

35 never looked so good.

What an amazing career and inspiration." And Felix still has a chance for more.

She can be selected for Saturday's 4x400m relay final, giving her the chance to break Lewis' American medal record.

Felix - who started her Olympic career as a teenager - is only the third track and field athlete to win a medal at five different Games.

But her biggest challenge came off the track when, in 2018, she gave birth to her daughter via an emergency C-section after medical complications required the baby to be born at 32 weeks.

Felix said the "biggest thing" for her this year was not winning more medals - but making a comeback at all.