Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead | Mohali murderon CCTV | OneIndia News
Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead | Mohali murderon CCTV | OneIndia News

Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, alias Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, Saturday morning.

The entire gruesome incident was caught on cctv camera.

#Mohali #cctv #AkaliDal