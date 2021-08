Bull Movie

Bull Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a 10-year absence, former gang enforcer Bull (Neil Maskell) returns to his old haunts to find his missing son and seek revenge on those who double crossed him and left him for dead.

Painful secrets from the past will soon be revealed and like a man possessed, Bull will stop at nothing to get back at those who must atone for their sins.

Written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams.