Virginia man shares COVID battle online: 'It's making a difference'

CORONAVIRUS...A VIRGINIAFATHER BATTLING COVID-19 -- ISMAKING A PLEA TO EVERYONE TO GETVACCINATED.TRAVIS CAMPBELL IS A 43 YEAROLDFATHER OF SEVEN.HE SAYS THAT HEPUT OFF GETTING THE VACCINE ANDNOW REGRETS HIS DECISION AS HEFIGHTS THE DEADLY VIRUS IN ABRISTOL HOSPITAL.HE'S BEENSHARING VIDEOS ON FACEBOOKCHRONICLING HIS SITUATION...ANDASKING OTHERS TO GET VACCINATED.IN AN INTERVIEW...CAMPBELL SAID HE CAT N'BREATHEBECAUSE OF A COLLAPSED LUNG.WHILE HE'S BATTLING THE VIRUS,HIS DAUGHTER MADISON IS ALSOHELPING HIM TO SPREAD HIS STORY."I JUST WANT TO LET HIM KNOWHOWPROUD I AM OF HIM.I THINK HIM GOINGON FACEBOOK, MAKING THOSEVIDEOS, YOU KNOW, IT'S MAKINGDAIFFERENCE, IT'S SAVING LIVESAND ICODNUL'T LOVE HIM MORE."CAMPBELL HAD A MILD CASE OFCOVID-19 LAST YEAR -- HEASSUMED HE HAD ANTIBODIES TOWARD OFF HIS CURRENTINFECTION.THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM'SHEAD COACH RONRIVERA HAS BEEN IMPLORING HISPLAYERS TO GET VACCINATED...ANDHAS BEEN USING THE NFL'SPROPOSED PUNISHMENTS ASINCENTIVES.IT LOOKS LIKEIT'S WORKING.A NEW REPORT SAYS THATWASHINGTON....WHI CH HAD THELOWEST PERCENTAGE OF FULLYVACCINATED PLAYERS LASTWEEK...HAS NOW RISEN TO HAVING85 PERCENT OF PLAYERS RECEIVE ATLEAST ONE SHOT.THAT STILL RANKS 29TH IN THELEAGUE.THE TEAMSCHEDULED VAX APPOINTMENTS LASTSUNDAY...WHICH WAS AN OFFDAY AND SEVERAL PAYLERS TOOK UPTHE OFFER.CURRENTLY TWOPLAYERS REMAIN ON THE TEAM'SCOVID LIST.