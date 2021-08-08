Coronavirus in numbers: Cases rise by 27,429

The Government said a further 39 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 130,321.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 27,429 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.