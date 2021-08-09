Kriti Sanon shows how she lost 15kgs she gained for 'Mimi'
Kriti Sanon shows how she lost 15kgs she gained for 'Mimi'

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie "Mimi".

The movie is streaming on Netflix.

For the film,Kriti gained 15kgs to do justice to her role in the film.

#kritisanon #mimi #kritisanonworkout