Monday 8/9 Insider Buying Report: CFX, WWD

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Colfax's Director, Mitchell P.

Rales, made a $11.56M buy of CFX, purchasing 250,200 shares at a cost of $46.19 a piece.

Rales was up about 3.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CFX trading as high as $47.98 at last check today.

Colfax is trading off about 0.8% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Rales in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director David P.

Hess bought $500,588 worth of Woodward, buying 4,400 shares at a cost of $113.77 a piece.

Woodward is trading down about 2.6% on the day Monday.

Investors are able to bag WWD at a price even lower than Hess did, with shares changing hands as low as $110.62 at last check today which is 2.8% under Hess's purchase price.