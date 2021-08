Greece Wildfire : Island of Evia engulfed with fire, Watch | Viral Video | Oneindia News

Wildfire has engulfed Greece’s second largest island of Evia.

The island covered with forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water is burning out of control.

Meanwhile, a video was shared on twitter which shows visuals from a ferry that was rescuing people from Evia, and shows the large scale wlidefire that has engulfed the island.

#GreeceFire #IslandofEvia #EviaFire