Southwest Florida in the forecasted cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

NHC is now issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 which is now expected to become Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday.

The latest forecast track keeps it as a weak tropical storm as it moves toward South Florida by this weekend.

The cone of uncertainty encompasses most of South Florida.

Impacts are possible in South Florida by this weekend.

At this time, higher rain chances, heavy rain, possible flooding, gusty winds and some tornado potential can be expected, but it is still too early to get specific on what we may see here if anything at all.