Gov. Cuomo Accuser Speaks Out

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing more fallout following a report from the state's Attorney General that says he sexually harassed 11 women.

State legislators are meeting to discuss their impeachment investigation into the Democrat and one of his top aide’s has resigned.

Cuomo denies all allegations of misconduct.

One of Cuomo’s accusers, Brittany Commisso, identified in the AG's report as "executive assistant number one" spoke with Jericka Duncan in an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning and Albany's Times Union newspaper.