A queer journey from shame to self-love | Crystal Rasmussen

If you've sanded down your edges to fit in, it's time to bring them back -- there's power, value and beauty there, says Crystal Rasmussen.

With candor and humility, Rasmussen shares their experience navigating shame, how it manifests in ourselves and the world and the ways drag revealed a path toward self-love and acceptance.

A talk for anyone struggling with becoming exactly who they're meant to be -- and a reminder that it's rarely easy but always worth it.