Ole Miss football program is 100 percent vaccinated

The Ole Miss are first football team in the SEC to reach a 100 percent vaccination rate in the entire program.

Head coach Lane Kiffin said it started with the coaching staff and trickled down to the players, Quarterback Matt Corral said it wasn't it had decision once he started seeing teammates get the vaccine and everyone followed suit.

About half of the SEC is at 80 percent or more on vaccinations.