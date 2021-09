Both MSU and Ole Miss defenses are hungry to be way better than 2020

One program had a defense outperforming it's offense while it was the reverse for the other.

That could describe the defenses for Mississippi State and Ole Miss last year.

MSU was near the top of the SEC in total defense and top 5 in stopping the run while Ole Miss was near the bottom of the league but played better towards the end of the season.

Both defensive coordinators talked about what their units are doing in in the early part of training camp to improve their performance from a year ago.