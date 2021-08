BJP leader among 5 arrested for communal slogans at Jantar Mantar | Oneindia News

A day after videos of a group shouting violent anti-Muslim slogans went viral on social media, police rounded up all the main accused in late night operations on Monday.

Five men, including supreme court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, were detained.

