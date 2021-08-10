Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

More than 3,000 new cases since Friday

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views
More than 3,000 new cases since Friday
More than 3,000 new cases since Friday

More than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nevada on Monday.

The state also reported 35 new deaths since its last report on Friday.

The test positivity rate is 16.3%.

ON K-T-N-V -DOT- COM.MEANTIME..

THE NUMBER OFNEW COVID-19 CASES IN NEVADA..REMAINS HIGH.STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS..CONFIRMING MORE THAN 3-THOUSANDNEW CASES SINCE FRIDAY.IN THE LAST WEEK..

THEREHAS BEEN AN AVERAGE OF NEARLY...11-HUNDRED NEW CASES A DAY.THAT IS THE HIGHEST WEEKLYAVERAGE... SINCE LATE JANUARY.HEALTH OFFICIALS ALSOSAY..

MORE THAN 16 OUT OF EVERY1-HUNDRED C

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage