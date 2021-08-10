Robert Durst takes the stand in murder trial

Accused murderer Robert Durst denied he killed his longtime confidante Susan Berman and detailed his multiple health problems on Monday as the multimillionaire real estate scion testified in his own defense at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Accused murderer and real estate millionaire Robert Durst denied he killed his friend as he testified in court on Monday.

78-year-old Durst first gained wide public attention in the 2015 HBO documentary series "The Jinx." He's accused of fatally shooting his longtime confidante Susan Berman in December 2000, because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife.

Durst's lawyers, who have sought to dismiss the case because of his poor health, walked the jury through his many health problems during testimony on Monday.

Sitting in a wheelchair in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, Durst denied the charges.

Dick DeGuerin: "Rob, did you kill Susan Berman?"Robert Durst: "No."Dick DeGuerin: "Do you know who did?"Robert Durst: "No I do not." Berman was found murdered at the age of 55 in her Beverly Hills home.

That came just a couple of months after New York police reportedly reopened an investigation into the disappearance of Durst's wife, Kathleen, who was a medical student when she vanished in 1982.

Durst was arrested a day before the finale of "The Jinx," which documented both cases as well as Durst's 2003 acquittal in the killing and dismemberment of a neighbor in Texas.

He was then caught on microphone making what many assumed to be a confession to the killings.

If convicted, Durst faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.