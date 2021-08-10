Kareena Kapoor turns producer with Hansal Mehta thriller
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

