China: Canadian citizen loses appeal against death penalty

Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg has lost his appeal against a death sentence in China for drug smuggling on Aug 10, 2021.The Chinese court said it upheld Robert Lloyd Schellenberg's sentence because evidence against him was "sufficient".

Schellenberg was initially sentenced to 15 years in jail, but in 2019 an appeal court said this was too lenient, leading to a retrial and a death sentence.

The Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton condemned the Chinese court's ruling, saying it was "no coincidence" that the verdict was released while an extradition battle involving senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was ongoing in Canada.

VIDEO COURTESY: CHINA CCTV